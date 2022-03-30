XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Short Interest Update

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $121,700. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 116,515 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

XSPA opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 2.40.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). XpresSpa Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

