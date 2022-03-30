Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.78

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 8463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $2,416,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

