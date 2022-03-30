XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. XPeng updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XPEV traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,725,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463,988. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 6.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XPeng by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in XPeng by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

