XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. XPeng updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of XPEV traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,725,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463,988. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 6.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XPeng by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in XPeng by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
