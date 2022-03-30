XLMedia’s (XLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on the stock.
LON XLM opened at GBX 37.02 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.32. XLMedia has a 1 year low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.92).
About XLMedia (Get Rating)
