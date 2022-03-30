XLMedia’s (XLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on the stock.

LON XLM opened at GBX 37.02 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.32. XLMedia has a 1 year low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.92).

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

