Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Stock Price Up 2%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

