Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Head-To-Head Survey

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 115.20 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -5.56 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worksport.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worksport and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cepton 0 1 2 0 2.67

Worksport presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.73%. Cepton has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.71%. Given Cepton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Worksport.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41%

Summary

Cepton beats Worksport on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

