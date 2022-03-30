Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.