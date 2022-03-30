Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WZZZY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,820.00.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.