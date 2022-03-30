Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WZZZY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,820.00.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

