Wiser Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $422.42. The company had a trading volume of 412,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.25 and a 200 day moving average of $424.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $349.52 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

