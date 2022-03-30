Wiser Wealth Management Inc Invests $11.80 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. 90,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,539. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65.

