Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 752,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

