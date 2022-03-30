WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002151 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00262398 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.