Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,444 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Shares of WLFC opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,629.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

