Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Director Sells $31,292.60 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $31,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hans Jorg Hunziker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,060 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $35,001.20.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,629.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

