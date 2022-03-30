William Clay Ford, Jr. Buys 267,697 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

F opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

