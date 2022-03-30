William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sientra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIEN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

