Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $180.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.87.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 195.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

