WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.60 Million

Brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $503.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.80 million. WEX posted sales of $410.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 218,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,356.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.63. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

