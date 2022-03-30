Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WAB traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $98.66. 55,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,492. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

