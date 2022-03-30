Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to report $4.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $202,707,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.62. 2,903,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,304. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.60.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.