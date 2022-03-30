Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells C$153,800.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total value of C$153,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at C$876,367.78.

Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42.

TSE:WDO opened at C$15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

