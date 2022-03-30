Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells C$153,800.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total value of C$153,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at C$876,367.78.
Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42.
TSE:WDO opened at C$15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
