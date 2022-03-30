Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of THC opened at $90.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

