Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.32 on Monday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $27,018,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NuVasive (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
