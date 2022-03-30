Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.32 on Monday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $27,018,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

