Wells Fargo & Company Increases SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

