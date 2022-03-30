WELL (WELL) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,419.00

WELL (WELL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. WELL has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $11,419.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WELL has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WELL

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

