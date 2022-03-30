Wedbush Weighs in on Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

VLY stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,064,000 after purchasing an additional 821,144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after buying an additional 625,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 327,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,173,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

