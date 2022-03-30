Wedbush Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 325,616 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

