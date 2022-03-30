WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WECMF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 2,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838. WeCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

