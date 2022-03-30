WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WECMF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 2,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838. WeCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.
About WeCommerce (Get Rating)
