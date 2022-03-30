WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

