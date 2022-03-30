WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

