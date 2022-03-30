WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,385 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.