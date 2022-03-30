Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $147.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.79. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.51 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 3.38%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.