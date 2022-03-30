Wayne Kim Foo Sells 50,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total value of C$1,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,552,000.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.21. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4800004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

