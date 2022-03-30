Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,156,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

W opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $354.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $198.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -94.54 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

