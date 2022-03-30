Waves Enterprise Trading Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $249,394.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.58 or 0.07182924 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.11 or 0.99748553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00055191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

