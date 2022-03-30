Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Update

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF remained flat at $$4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

