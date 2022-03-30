Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading 18.2% Higher

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 150,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 71,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

