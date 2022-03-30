Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $123.92 on Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $579,201.08 and $2.76 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $123.92 or 0.00262140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002150 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

