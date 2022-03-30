W Resources (LON:WRES) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.97 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,500,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.94.
About W Resources (LON:WRES)
