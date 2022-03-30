Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 226.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

