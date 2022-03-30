Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €310.00 ($340.66) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €244.19 ($268.34).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €159.48 ($175.25) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52-week high of €249.70 ($274.40). The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €169.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €180.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

