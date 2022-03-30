Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAT. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $10,923,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.