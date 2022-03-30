Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SEAT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 265,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

