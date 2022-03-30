Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69.
About Vitalhub (CVE:VHI)
Recommended Stories
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.