Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $9.22

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $8.91. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 694 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $777.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

