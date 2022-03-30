Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00.

VNOM stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

