Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $20.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 170.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

