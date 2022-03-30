Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $20.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 170.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vincerx Pharma (VINC)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.