Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.63. Vince shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 9,399 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)
Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.
