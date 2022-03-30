Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.69. 37,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 829,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $507.67 million, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

