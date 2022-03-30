Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Financial Comparison

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Village Farms International and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -3.39% -1.83% -1.31% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $268.02 million 1.86 -$9.17 million ($0.12) -47.08 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Village Farms International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Village Farms International and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 1 3 1 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Village Farms International currently has a consensus target price of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 184.25%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 194.68%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Village Farms International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Farms International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The Cannabis segment covers the production and supply of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally through Pure Sunfarms. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in 1987 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr. Solomon's, Beboe, and other brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of March 25, 2021, it owned and operated 55 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

